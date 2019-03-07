Multiple collisions near Stephenville due to whiteout conditions

The RCMP have confirmed multiple traffic collisions in the area of Route 460, also known as White's Road, near Stephenville.

Police say ambulances and fire trucks have been called to respond to the crashes.



Drivers are advised to avoid the area, as the RCMP say road conditions are poor, with whiteouts and reduced visibility.

Police did not say whether there were injuries or say how many vehicles were involved.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said she hoped to have more information soon.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador