Multiple collisions near Stephenville due to whiteout conditions
Poor visibility is reported in the White's Road area, the RCMP says.

RCMP has not yet confirmed how many vehicles involved

CBC News ·
Police haven't yet said if there are injuries. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The RCMP have confirmed multiple traffic collisions in the area of Route 460, also known as White's Road, near Stephenville.

Police say ambulances and fire trucks have been called to respond to the crashes.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, as the RCMP say road conditions are poor, with whiteouts and reduced visibility.

Police did not say whether there were injuries or say how many vehicles were involved.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said she hoped to have more information soon. 

