If you use a wheelchair, the Stephenville provincial building is not for you

Bill Jones could not believe his eyes when he tried to bring his mother to the provincial building on Alabama Drive in Stephenville.

Ever since she suffered from a stroke several years ago, his mother uses a wheelchair to get around. When he inquired about a ramp or wheelchair accessible entrance, he was told by staff that the building doesn't have one.

"I just stood there with probably this stupid look on my face, dumbfounded," he said.

Jones's mother needed to get photo identification for an upcoming trip. He was told people with accessibility issues have to make alternative arrangements offsite at another location for any government services.

Offsite services

The building has offices for several government departments including Transportation and Works, Service NL, and Municipal Affairs and Environment. It's also the location of the provincial courthouse.

"In this day and age for a provincial government building to not be accessible for people with mobility issues, I think is absolutely ridiculous," said Jones.

His mother did make alternative arrangements to get her photo identification, but Jones worries about the many others in the Bay St. George area that need to access services in the many offices of the building.

This main provincial building in Stephenville does not have a wheelchair ramp or accessible entrances. (Bill Jones)

"For the provincial government to have a location where they can't get people who have mobility issues into the building, I think it's, you know, like we are back in the Stone Age or something."

He doesn't understand why there's a wheelchair parking spot or a wheelchair accessible bathroom inside if no one can even get in the front door.

It's unconscionable. I can't even imagine how they could even get away with it. - Bill Jones

"They have grab bars and the doors are wider but yet the person can't get in there so why did they even bother?" he asked.

Too old to fix

The provincial government says it's currently reviewing the Buildings Accessibility Act to improve accessibility in this province.

"Given the age of the building in Stephenville, it's a challenge to make the building more accessible, but the Department of Transportation and Works is considering options for renovations in the future," said Melanie O'Neill, the director of communications with Service NL.

It's not clear when those renovations may happen.

As for the courthouse, Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says he would love to see a new one built in Stephenville, but it's not a financial priority for government right now.

Both main doors are only accessible by stairs at the provincial building in Stephenville. (Bill Jones)

"It's something I want to replace. But I also have a prison that was built in the 1800s and it presents a significant life and safety issue to everybody that's in there. Staff and inmates. We can't do everything, unfortunately, as quickly as we want to."

Parsons does want to see the court in an accessible building. For now, anyone with accessibility issues uses a nearby hotel for court proceedings.

"To me, I think it's embarrassing," said Jones.

Jones says he will be contacting his local MHA and other government officials to voice his concerns about the inaccessibility issues in the building.