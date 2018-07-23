The Stephenville Theatre Festival at 40: Still a big hit with musical theatre fans

Seven young actors run through the final dress rehearsal of Avenue Q at the Arts and Culture Centre in Stephenville.

Some are dressed in overalls and stripes and some have large puppets on their arm.

"It's like Sesame Street for adults," said Heather Braaten, artistic director of the Stephenville Theatre Festival.

"It's a bit racy and really funny and tons of heart. It's a beautiful story, actually."

Broadway productions

The Stephenville Festival's take on Avenue Q is just one of a handful of large Broadway productions in this year's lineup, which includes a show by Shakespeare, a Queen tribute and a Red Riding Hood remake for children.

Heather Braaten is the artistic director of the festival this year. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"It's amazing to run my own theatre company here and choose all of these shows and bring people from across Canada here. There are 40-odd people working at the festival for the summer. It's amazing to be in Stephenville doing Broadway-style productions in such a beautiful theatre," said Braaten.

Doors still open

Don Dunphy sits in the famous red theatre seats and watches as the stage lights up and the band rehearses. The volunteer chair of the festival's board has been a part of the scene since the beginning, acting and working backstage when it all began 40 years ago.

He says it's not easy staging high-calibre productions, season after season.

"It's no small feat, especially in an area of declining and aging population. For 40 years we keep doing our thing and keep our doors open."

One of the many performers and puppeteers in Stephenville Theatre Festival's rendition of Avenue Q. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The Stephenville Theatre Festival prides itself on not being folk-y to stand out from other festivals in the province.

The actors and puppeteers say they feel the support from the west coast community.

"You walk out on the street to get your groceries and people know you and recognize you from the shows, they know you from the season before," said performer and puppeteer Travis Paul. "Everyone wants to support the festival. How else would it run for 40 years?

Travis Paul is a performer and puppeteer in the festival. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"In Newfoundland, you don't expect this type of thing because it is a little bit more remote, little less population, but they deserve good theatre too. It needs to stick around. It needs another 40 years."

The Stephenville Theatre Festival runs until mid-August and ends with a gala night on Aug. 12 that features parts of all five large productions.

The cast of Avenue Q at the Stephenville Theatre Festival, which runs until mid-August. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

