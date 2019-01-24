Mom talks of heartbreak in court, as case between Stephenville High students nears end

The mother of a female teenager — and the male teenager who pleaded guilty to a criminal charge against the girl — spoke in provincial court in Stephenville on Thursday morning, as the last in a lengthy series of judicial proceedings involving the male teenager neared its conclusion.

At Thursday's court date, both Crown and defence lawyers presented their arguments to Judge Lynn Cole for the teen's sentencing on a sexual interference charge

Both were minors at the time of the incident and students at Stephenville High. Neither can be identified under to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Before the lawyers presented their submissions, the mother of the complainant read her victim impact statement aloud before the court.

"Our world as we know it was turned upside down," the mother said, her voice wavering as she recounted how she watched her daughter suffer emotionally and mentally while the matter moved through the judicial system.

The mother detailed her heartbreak and worries about her daughter, who she said endured negative comments at school and in the community. Crown lawyer Susan Gallant then summarized the victim impact statement from the girl herself, who developed trust issues and feared for her safety at school.

'I've already lost a year of my life'

Both Gallant and defence lawyer Mark Mills noted that a presentencing report said the male teenager had shown remorse, was accepting of punishment and was attempting to plan for a future university career.

As the case wound its way through the courts, he was barred from school, social media and driving, as well as being in the presence of anyone younger than 16.

When Cole asked the teen if he had anything to say before the court, he said yes: "I already lost a year of my life. I don't want to lose another one."

The Crown has asked for sentence of one to two years on probation, while the defence has asked for a complete discharge.

The male teenager had previously been acquitted in two other sexual assault trials, involving two other female students at Stephenville High.

He will be sentenced for the count of sexual interference at the end of February.

