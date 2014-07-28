Here's how a 12-seater bus is going to help Stephenville-area seniors get around

It's currently parked by the town office, but starting in January a new bus will offer access to seniors and people living with disabilities in Stephenville.

"I think it's a great community initiative," said Mayor Tom Rose.

Rose said he is proud of the town's management team, who applied for the $100,000 grant from the province to purchase the 12-seater bus.

Soon, a team of volunteers from different community groups and organizations in Stephenville will drive and operate the transit service, similar to a taxi service, but only charge riders enough to cover the cost of fuel.

Stephenville Mayor Tom Rose gives CBC a tour of the new bus that will be used like a taxi service to help seniors access the town's amenities. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

The service will help "an individual [who] wants to go shopping, needs a medical appointment, a dental appointment, if they have a spouse that's in a senior's home," he said.

"Especially in the winter time, you could call this bus, make an appointment, get into a warm bus, get dropped off and picked up and brought home. The good news is its affordable. It's only a toonie," he said.

The bus has space for four wheelchairs and eight regular bus seats and transportation is available to seniors living in Stephenville, Stephenville Crossing, St. George's and Port au Port East.

Big demand

"I think it's a marvellous idea. A long time coming," said long-time Lion's Club member Dave Rex.

Rex advocated for a transit system in Stephenville years ago, after he learned about a similar service in Clarenville. He believes many people will avail of the bus.

Dave Rex, a longtime Lion's Club member and Stephenville resident, has been advocating for the new transit bus system for seniors. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"I think there is going to be a big demand. Particularly people living like myself in senior's accommodations. People living at home that really need that little bit of help to get about," he said.

The bus will not be operational until 2021 because the town is still trying to put together a board of community members who will take charge of the transit services.

Rex says it will take about 100 volunteers giving their time on one day a week to not only drive the bus, but sit in as bus attendant and to take phone bookings.

He smiles at the thought of seniors helping other seniors in his community.

"Most of the drivers and attendants, and there will always be an attendant on board, will all be volunteers," he said. "The vast majority are seniors themselves, young seniors."

