Former Stephenville women's prison now a safety hazard, mayor says

Damage caused by a recent storm shows Stephenville's abandoned women's penitentiary is no longer just an eyesore, it's a safety hazard, its mayor says as he pushes for its demolition.

Debris, including roofing and metal siding, blew off the building as the remnants of Hurricane Dorian swept through the area on Sept. 8.

"If there would have been somebody walking by, somebody driving by, somebody could have been killed," Mayor Tom Rose told CBC Radio's CBC Newfoundland Morning.

The penitentiary closed decades ago, estimated Rose.

Rose wants the provincial government, which owns the building and the land it sits on, to issue a tender for the former penitentiary's demolition.

Another abandoned building adjacent to it has already torn down, he said, but the old prison was left standing with no maintenance and no clear plans for its future.

Mayor of Stephenville Tom Rose says the provincial government should demolish the former women's penitentiary building. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

But the building is not in an empty area. The West Coast Correctional Centre and the College of the North Atlantic headquarters sit on either side of it, which means there is considerable foot and vehicle traffic in the area.

The debris that blew off during Dorian made it clear that this situation has become one that should be dealt with quickly, Rose said, before winter.

"We never know when we're going to get 100 kilometre winds and a major system coming through," he said.

"The building is an eyesore but more importantly, it's a safety issue."

The Department of Transportation and Works told CBC, through a spokesperson, that it would look at the latest information regarding the building and follow up.

