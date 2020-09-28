Woman, 64, dies after being struck by car in Stephenville

Police are still investigating a fatal collision between a car and a woman in Stephenville on Friday night.

The woman was struck on Prince Rupert Drive at 10 p.m. She suffered severe injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital, where she later died.

She was 64.

The RCMP have enlisted a collision reconstructionist and the investigation is continuing.

The police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to reach out to the Stephenville detachment or contact Crime Stoppers.

