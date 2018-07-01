Making a tourism mountain out of Stephenville's 'mole hole'

A chunk of Stephenville's former U.S. air base is now on the market, and the community's mayor is dreaming big about the potential to turn what's locally known as "the mole hole" into tourism gold.

With an above-ground footprint of 5,500 sq ft, the bunker-like building's looks are deceiving. Delve deeper, and there's a 12,400 sq. ft basement, with another 1,500 sq. ft. subterranean level below that, all of it connected with a variety of sloping, tunnel-like entrances that give it its nickname.

The above-ground footprint belies the building's giant basements. (Royal LePage)

"It's always stood out as the most unique feature of the U.S. air force base, because of the mystique and what was down there," said Mayor Tom Rose, who has toured its tunnels before.

It was built as a barracks for the American military as part of the Ernest Harmon Air Force Base, at a time when nuclear war seemed imminent. With that in mind, the Americans burrowed into the earth to house fighter pilots and other staff continually on standby, to intercept enemy missiles that never came.

"It was subterranean to protect those crews and defend North America," said Rose.

"There were eight full crews that stayed there, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day."

The base was shuttered in 1966, but the history housed in those tunnels has Rose thinking someone could turn bunker visits into dollar bills.

Check out the orange, yellow and pink colour scheme of this section of the bunker, currently being used as an accounting office. (Royal LePage)

The next Diefenbunker?

Bunker tourism is a thing: think of Churchill's War Rooms, the museum in London where visitors explore the caverns that sheltered British military strategists during World War 2. Or the Diefenbunker in Ottawa, built in 1959 in the event of nuclear war, and now billed as " Canada's Cold War Museum."

In recent years, Stephenville has seized upon the air base in its tourism marketing, using the slogan "The Friendly Invasion." Rose sees an attraction built around the bunker as a logical next step, one that distinguishes itself from the other, mainly outdoors-related, tourism options on the west coast of Newfoundland.

The war room at the Diefenbunker, now open to the public as a museum. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"We know the U.S. military and the history, and in particular this mole hole has something," he said, adding its potential is "endless."

"This got it all in my perspective. It could be tours of the underground. God knows, it could be even a bed and breakfast."

These groovy wall murals inside the building could be yours for $599,000. (Royal LePage)

All yours for the low low price of...

But for all Rose's dreaming, the town of Stephenville has no intention to buy the place.

"It's not in our wheelhouse to get involved with tourism," he said.

Currently, a small chunk of the ground floor houses an accounting business, with other rooms rented out for storage. But there's also tons of military history, from the original building plans to large, Cold War-era design murals painted by former service men and women.

An actual mole, coming out of its actual hole.

"It's so unique," said Rose in his best sales pitch. (He is not the realtor.)

"I'm hoping the private sector would consider it."

Any entrepreneur out there also needs to consider its asking price: $599,000.