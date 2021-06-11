These Stephenville kids just started their own composting business

From life, siblings Max, Chase and Blaire Brake have started their own business, West Coast Compost, as a way to give back to their community of Stephenville. (West Coast Compost/Facebook)

With the school year wrapping up, most students in Newfoundland and Labrador are getting ready to kick their feet up and relax. But the Brake family in Stephenville have a different plan in mind.

Chase, Max and Blaire Brake were trying to think of a way they could give back to their community as part of their home schooling, and decided they wanted to start their own composting business, West Coast Compost, with the help of their parents.

"We started out as a family and we kind of took over," Chase, 10, told CBC Radio's Weekend AM. "We thought it was a good idea."

Chase, along with seven-year-old Max and three-year-old Blaire, kicked off their business Thursday, delivering 15 compost bins to people in Stephenville. The Brakes charge $5 per week to collect the compost they hope to use in their garden.

LISTEN | Chase, Max and Blaire Brake talk about their business, West Coast Compost:

Weekend AM 4:52 Three siblings from Stephenville have started a composting business Alex Kennedy caught up with 3-year-old Blaire, 7-year-old Max and 10-year-old Chase Brake to talk about why they started the business 4:52

It's a fun team effort, especially for Blaire, who makes sure every bin is in tip-top shape.

"The buckets!" Blaire said with a smile when asked what her favourite part of helping with the business is.

"It feels nice to do something with my siblings instead of picking at them all day." Chase added, laughing.

The trio hope to continue the business over the summer to help keep food waste out of landfills and help their community. When asked if they had any advice for other kids who might want to take on their own special project or idea, Max had this simple piece of advice.

"Just do it."