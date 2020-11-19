Suspect assaulted 4 people during 2 home invasions in single day: RCMP

Police have charged a man they say broke into two different homes in Stephenville, assaulted a total of four people, resisted arrest and needed to be Tasered to end a standoff.

Bay St. George RCMP say the first incident happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers were alerted to a report of a home invasion in an apartment. Police allege the man broke in, assaulted a man and then robbed him at knifepoint. The resident fled to get help and, according to police, the suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted another person in the apartment, before fleeing.

The RCMP and K-9 unit continued to search for the man throughout the night.

Around 11 a.m., police said they found the man, who had barricaded himself in another apartment complex, with a woman inside. Police say they tried to negotiate with him to leave. During the impasse, the suspect assaulted the woman, RCMP said.

Officers forced their way in to the apartment, and said the man resisted arrest. After a physical altercation, the suspect was Tasered and taken into custody.

RCMP said they learned another man had already been assaulted and robbed before officers arrived on scene.

The suspect, 40, is facing more than a dozen charges, including robbery, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

He was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 23.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador