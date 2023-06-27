Stephenville cuts community funding to keep airport running

The Bay St. George Pride committee was denied funding from the Town of Stephenville because the town cut some of its community funding due to the unexpected cost to carry the airport's operational costs.

"We got hit pretty hard," said Mayor Tom Rose.

Rose is referring to the $300,000 in monthly grants to the airport corporation to keep the lights on at the airport, pending the completion of the sale to Ottawa-based businessman Carl Dymond.

"We anticipated the Dymond deal would be done in a year," said Rose. "But it took years, almost two years. That was unplanned."

Disappointed

This year marks 10 years of celebrating Pride Week in the southwest Newfoundland town.

The Bay St. George Pride committee requested $4,000 to help pay for a large community event following the town's annual pride parade. The committee members submitted a funding request before the May 12 deadline.

The Town of Stephenville is still waiting to hear from lawyers about finalizing the sale of its airport to Ottawa-based businessman Carl Dymond. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The group received a letter indicating the town loved the idea of the event but the committee did not meet the grant requirements and did not provide enough detail on total amounts and items requested.

"It's disappointing to say the least," said committee member Trevor Stagg.

Stagg indicated the Pride committee wrote a very detailed proposal and have very little resources.

The planning committee relies heavily on grant money from the town.

More money next year: Mayor

Stagg said the town has been very supportive of Pride Week events in past years by raising the flag at town hall and painting rainbow sidewalks.

Rose said town staff should communicate better with community groups when applying for this funding, and said when the Dymond deal goes through next year, there will be more money.

Stephenville has rainbow crosswalks at a main intersection in town. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"It's only for this year based on our projections for revenue and expenses," said Rose.

Stagg says the Pride committee will now have to ask local businesses for donations to support its events.

"Many of these large businesses have already allocated their budget for events like Pride," he said. "It's disappointing that we are probably going to have to ask people that have already spent their budget, and they may have to dig a little bit more in order to help us."

The Pride group told CBC News even a small portion of the $4,000 it requested would have been helpful. The group plans on approaching the town to discuss the possibility of a smaller amount.

It also plans on going ahead with September's scheduled Pride Week — Sept. 18 to Sept. 24 — regardless of if the town comes through with funding.

That group is not the only one to lose money. The town's tourism driven summer festival, The Friendly Invasion, usually gets $20,000 for a long list of annual events.

But town staff told festival organizers in December 2022 they couldn't guarantee that much funding, so the festival was cancelled for this summer.

Stephenville Mayor Tom Rose says the town had to cut back community funding due to the unexpected cost of $300,000 for daily airport operations. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Still waiting

Along with operational costs for the airport, the Town of Stephenville also spent $500,000 to recruit four new doctors to the area.

As of May 2023, the sale of the airport to Dymond was not official.

Rose spoke at a town council meeting saying the money has been transferred from Dymond Group for the purchase, but the details were still before lawyers.

He expects the deal to be completed in a few more weeks.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador