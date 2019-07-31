Man with loaded firearm, wearing body armour arrested in Stephenville

Police arrested a man wearing this body armour, and with this loaded firearm in his car, Tuesday afternoon. (RCMP)

A Stephenville man, with a loaded firearm and wearing body armour, has been arrested and charged by police following an incident in the town Tuesday afternoon.

According to the RCMP, while an officer was in the midst of an investigation around 2:50 p.m., the man moved his car so as to face the officer's.

That man, Zachary Alexander, 25, then exited his car, put on body armour and reached back inside the car, Bay St. George RCMP said in a press release.

The officer called for backup before leading Alexander a short distance through Stephenville until the additional officers arrived on the scene.

Police set up a traffic stop on Massachusetts Drive, drew their weapons and ordered Alexander to exit his vehicle, RCMP said.

He was arrested without incident, and police seized a loaded firearm from his car. The arrest was filmed by passersby, said the RCMP, who are asking the public to provide any photos or videos to the detachment in Stephenville.

Alexander faces numerous charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized posession of a firearm.

He appeared in court Wednesday and was released with conditions.

Alexander is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 19.

