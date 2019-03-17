Stephenville wants in on recent N.L. trend of farmers' markets

The Town of Stephenville wants to join the recent trend of farmers' markets — and they're looking for someone to volunteer to run it.

Mayor Tom Rose, who is a farmer himself, says after visiting the markets in Clarenville and St. John's this past summer, he wants the town to be as green and self-sufficient as possible, and that includes having a market.

"During the public consultations and even during the campaign last municipal election, a farmers' market kept coming up," said Rose.

"And we identified as a council, and it seems to be a very trendy comeback I guess, to support micro-greens, homesteading, backyard farming, small farming."

More than fresh produce

Rose said in addition to featuring fresh produce at the market, he'd like to have other kinds of products presented too.

"You only need a small acreage to be able to grow things and sell things ... and I look at the venue being filled with, hopefully, more and more farming products," said Rose.

"But I'd also like to see some artisans and crafts, because we have a big Mi'kmaq Acadian culture in the Stephenville-Bay St. George region. So I think it's a blend of quality crafts, some experiential music at the event, some traditional foods, and some farm products."

There were sustainable farmers, and there wasn't a lot of hungry people. - Stephenville Mayor Tom Rose

Rose told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning that Stephenville was once the most self-sufficient town on the island.

He said in the 1930s with the great depression, there was a part of Newfoundland that prospered and had no hardship.

"And that was the Stephenville-Bay St. George area," said Rose. "And the reason for that was because there were sustainable farmers, and there wasn't a lot of hungry people."



Rose said anyone interested in applying for the volunteer position can do so up to March 26.

The successful applicant will coordinate, promote and develop a not-for-profit farmers' market.

Rose hopes to have the market set up for the fall.

