Teens charged in what police suspect was drag-racing incident
Two teenage drivers are facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, after what police suspect was a drag-racing incident in Stephenville.
RCMP got a call on Oct. 4 about two vehicles speeding, and possibly racing, on the Hansen Highway around 9:45 p.m.
One of the vehicles had struck the other vehicle twice, the caller said, and both sustained "considerable damage," police said in a release Tuesday.
Before officers could get to the area, the vehicles had left the scene.
However, officers were able to locate both vehicles within a few hours and seized both of the cars.
Both of the alleged drivers were also arrested, police said.
The two 18-year-olds are from the Stephenville area.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.