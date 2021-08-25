Stephenville baseball field dedicated in memory of man who died in 2017 workplace accident

Philip Parsons was 30 when he died in a workplace accident while working on the Maritime Link project. (Submitted by Brett Parsons)

A new baseball field in Stephenville, N.L., is being dedicated to the memory of a man described as "a very generous and caring individual."

Philip Parsons, a linesman, was killed in a workplace accident near Stephenville Crossing in 2017 during the construction of the Maritime Link, built to send power from Muskrat Falls to Nova Scotia. He was employed by a contractor that was later fined for multiple Occupational Health and Safety violations.

On Wednesday, an event will be held to officially open Philip Parsons Memorial Field, a collaboration between the Parsons family, the Town of Stephenville and Nova Scotia energy company Emera.

Brett Parsons says the new baseball field will be a way for his brother's name to live on. (Submitted by Brett Parsons)

His brother, Brett Parsons, says the baseball field is a way to contribute to the community in Philip's honour.

"It does bring us some comfort knowing that we're able to be part of something that gives back to the town in Philip's memory," he said.

"It is a way for his name to live on, which is very special to us."

Brett said Emera approached the family about the project just over two years ago, and they were very supportive of the idea. The COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays, he said, but the field is now ready to open.

Although Philip didn't play much baseball later in life, Brett said, he played as a child, and the brothers would play with their friends during the summer.

The field sits near the Stephenville Dome in Stephenville. (Submitted by Brett Parsons )

Brett said the field will be a place for people to go where they can feel closer to Philip and his family hopes the field will provide enjoyment for years to come.

'He was loved'

Brett described his brother as a humble person who loved motorcycles and his mother's home-cooked meals. He said his brother lived life to the fullest, had a large circle of friends and was passionate about his work as a linesman.

"He was certainly very proud of his profession and he really did love what he did," he said.

Brett said Philip was also a loving son and uncle who would go out of his way to help others.

Philip Parsons's brother describes him as 'a very generous and caring individual.' (Facebook)

"You often hear the phrase, 'someone who would give you the shirt off their back,' and that certainly described my brother to a T," he said.

But Brett said the effect of his brother's death is still felt by friends and family.

"It does bring us some comfort to know how much he was loved, not only by us, but by so many members of the community."

