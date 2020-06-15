Stephenville airport's fate in the air, as council votes Monday on private proposal

A vote before Stephenville's town council Monday could prove crucial for the future of its airport, as the municipal politicians decide whether to partially fund a private company's involvement with the troubled institution.

The vote surrounds a proposed management contract with Winnipeg Airport Services Corporation (WASCO), a company that provides an array of aviation services to Canadian airports from Kamloops to Iqaluit. Its CEO reached out to Stephenville in November, said the town's mayor, with meetings and discussions culminating in the proposed plan.

That plan is now before town council. The matter went to a vote at its last public meeting, failing to pass by four votes to three, but Mayor Tom Rose said he's hoping for a different outcome Monday.

"I'm confident that we will get those votes today. If we don't, it's going to be a sad day for the future of our airport. Bottom line, this could be our last kick at it," he said.

The contract involves municipal funding. Rose did not specify how much cash the WASCO deal requires, but said it was a two-year deal that would involve around $200,000 for the second year, money he was confident could be returned.

"As we reach sustainability in maybe three years from now, the airport might be putting money back into the town council, and that's my goal," he said.

Provincial Airlines ended its service to Stephenville earlier in the year, saying with fewer than 150 passengers a year, the route was no longer viable. (CBC )

Dwindling flights

The airport has been losing traffic steadily.

In May, Porter Airlines and Sunwing cancelled their summer services to Stephenville, totalling a loss of about 60 flights a year. That comes on the heels of anchor tenant Provincial Airlines ending its year-round service in January, saying that route was no longer viable.

Rose said he has spoken to the provincial government and it has promised to chip in a portion of the needed funds, outside of what the municipality would be on the hook for.

"They're supporting this deal because they feel that Winnipeg is the right equation, the right business modelling, the right company, to finally get Stephenville back on track," Rose told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning Show.

Rose said WASCO's aviation expertise gives him confidence.

"They have the track record. They have the expertise and competencies, they're subject matter experts in the field, and I'm really excited," he said.

Rose said the final say on the future of the airport rests with the Stephenville Airport Corporation. That is a non-profit airport authority, run by a board of directors, and Stephenville's council has contributed to the airport financially for years.

In September, Stephenville Councillor Mark Felix told CBC that the town provided a $750,000 grant to the airport in 2016 meant to support financial viability by 2019.

In 2019, the town gave the airport another $570,000.

