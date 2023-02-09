Former Newfoundland teacher charged with sexual offences against children in New Brunswick

A man who worked as a substitute teacher for nine years in the St. John's metro region has been charged with several sexual offences in New Brunswick.

Stephen Blackwood, 37, is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, one count of assault, and one count of breaching court conditions.

The RCMP in New Brunswick are appealing to parents to speak to their children, saying they believe there could be more kids involved. That includes in Newfoundland and Labrador, where Blackwood taught in various schools from 2013 to 2022.

"We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened," said Cpl. Hans Ouelette. "If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed."

Ouellette confirmed the RCMP in New Brunswick have been in contact with their colleagues in Newfoundland and Labrador, who in turn alerted the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in St. John's.

Blackwood is a content creator on YouTube with more than 30,000 subscribers. He often streams videos of himself playing video games, including Fortnite. He's also posted more than a dozen videos of himself dancing with children at public swimming areas and water parks.

Police in Moncton began looking into Blackwood in November after reports of a man taking videos of children at four different hotel pools. They arrested Blackwood on Nov. 12, and later charged him with assault, sexual assault and sexual interference.

On Dec. 2, Blackwood was alleged to have breached court conditions after a local business called police. It's not clear exactly what constituted a breach.

On Feb. 2, he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in Moncton "in relation to an incident at a school in November 2022," according to the RCMP.

The police say Blackwood had been working as a supply teacher in New Brunswick between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4.

Blackwood, who has remained in custody, is set to appear in court on Friday for a bail hearing.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said it cannot comment on the matter as it is before the courts.

"However, in general, we can advise that, in addition to any investigation undertaken by the district, concerns of inappropriate staff behaviour towards students are immediately forwarded to local law enforcement for investigation and followup," reads a statement from the district.

