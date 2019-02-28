Fresh start for women released from jail focus of pilot project

Helping get women back on their feet and get a fresh start after they've been incarcerated is the focus of a new pilot project between Stella's Circle and the Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union.

The program is called A Fresh Start with Accounts that Count, the purpose of which is to break down economic barriers faced by women released from custody.

"We know that, institution aside, that there are systemic barriers for women," said Denise Hillier, director of clinical services with Stella's Circle.

There's been limited opportunity to plan for their release to the community and certainly to establish their income. - Denise Hillier

"Women earn less than men, women are more typically living in poverty before they go to prison, women are more likely the lone parents in households with children, so there are a number of systemic barriers that we know women face, and then you add institutionalization to that," she said.

Hillier announced the program on the St. John's Morning Show Thursday, with more information to be released later in the day, including feedback from a former inmate about how this kind of program would have helped her.

The program will help set women up with a no-fee bank account at the Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union, as well as giving them $50 cash on the day of their release or when they're out on remand, which Hillier said is a "really challenging time."

"They're released without an opportunity to plan, because being on remand means that you haven't yet been sentenced for your offence, but sometimes what happens is, women go to court and they're released from court with time served," she said. "So there's been limited opportunity to plan for their release to the community and certainly to establish their income."

Financial literacy

Women can also meet with a Stella's Circle support worker that day to ensure they get the cash, which will help them with food and transportation to shelter.

"There's also the bridge in that week to provide the funding for an ID, which obviously is really important as a first step to getting what you need to get done, in terms of a bank account, changing cheques, that kind of thing," Hillier said. "And once the account is established, there's going to be $150 in the account for you."

The institution in Clarenville is the only women's jail in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Courtesy Kathy Gosse/The Packet )

Hillier said the program has already started, and what they've learned so far from women is there is a lot to be learned about financial institutions.

"Some of the things that we're starting to pick up on are nuances like, maybe some misunderstanding about that the credit union is not the credit bureau," she said. "We're starting to become aware that we need to be clear with women, you don't need to worry about the fact that maybe you have utility bills that you haven't paid over the years and those kinds of things, we're talking about a banking institution."

Learning curve

It also takes a little longer than expected to get the IDs the women will need, Hillier said, since they now have to come in the mail.

"That's kind of like our off-the-ground learning curve," she said. "But again, it's brand new."

A Fresh Start with Accounts that Count pilot project will run three years, and Hillier said Stella's Circle hopes to help 20 women each year get back on their feet.

"I think it's really helpful for them to know that there's a community of care, and that involves financial institutions," Hillier said. "The Credit Union is sending a really powerful message in terms of the circle of care and support that we can give people and the fresh start that we can give people in a community."

