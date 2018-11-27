Stella's Circle's 'Light Up Hope' campaign aims to brighten futures

When 2017 came to a close Cathy Snow knew she needed to make some major life changes.

"I'm was a single mom of two struggling, budgeting, depressed, lonely and doing nothing," she said.

Come January, Snow knew where to she had to go — Stella's Circle.

But it's a lot harder than just walking through the door.

Snow wanted to take part in their employment program.

Moments into her first visit to the group's Military Road location, though, she wanted to turn around and leave.

"That first step is very hard but when you make that first step you get there," Snow said.

Cathy Snow's life has completely changed in less than a year. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

One of the workers there saw her heading out the door and stopped her, inviting her to join the group.

"She led me right to the room and without her I wouldn't have got here," said Snow.

"But we all got to make the first step. You just gotta make that step."

On Nov. 27 Stella's Circle will literally illuminate the word "hope" to bring attention to its fourth annual Light Up for Hope fundraising campaign.

On the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, the day picked to kick off the initiative. This year the group will be taking advantage of a redesigned Rawlins Cross, and holding their event on a barricaded part of Military Road.

"Our vision is a home, a job, a community and that sense of community is really critical," said Stella's Circle's CEO Lisa Browne.

"I think people who have come to the Light Up Hope event really get that sense of community and involvement. People need to belong, to be part of something."

The Light Up Hope campaign will collect donations online, over the phone, and in person. (Stella's Circle)

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. has agreed to match donations to Light Up Hope, up to $5,000.

The money raised by the event pays for numerous services offered by the group. The employment program Snow came for is just one of them.

Stella's Circle also offers up community housing, counselling, does work at the Clarenville Correctional Facility for Women, and runs social enterprises like the Hungry Heart Café and a commercial cleaning business called Clean Start.

That's where Snow has found herself. She's a team lead for the business, and trains others when they start working there.

"It's awesome. I'm financially stable. I work with an awesome team," she said.

"Without [Stella's Circle] I wouldn't be where I am today."

Lisa Browne, the CEO of Stella's Circle seen here at the Light Up Hope event in 2015, says the organization's slogan about hope sends an important message to people who are struggling. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

While Snow is full of praise for the organization that helped her turn her life around, Browne said most of the credit for Snow's success belongs to her.

"I'm very proud of her, her courage, her resiliency, and it's the motivation I think that everybody who works at Stella circle takes away," Browne said.

With the first step long behind her, Snow knows there are other people who were in her position, and she wants them to know they aren't the only ones going through this.

"When I walked in to that transition group, I was like, 'Wow, I'm not alone,' because a lot of people probably think that they are alone," Snow said.

"Now I feel like I belong somewhere."

