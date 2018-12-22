Corner Brook man arrested, charged with electricity theft

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook has arrested and charged a man with theft of electricity.

The RNC received a complaint at 1:02 p.m. Friday, that a homeowner in the city was illegally obtaining electricity.

In an overnight release, police said a power company made the complaint, after it conducted a home visit and determined that the meter had been tampered with.

The 38-year-old man, who is from Corner Brook, was also charged with mischief to property.

He was released to appear in provincial court at a later date.

Impaired charges in Corner Brook

Elsewhere in the city, officers were called to a two-vehicle collision at 12:46 a.m., where one of the drivers allegedly left the scene.

A 35-year-old woman was located walking a short distance away and was identified by an independent witness.

After refusing to give a breath sample, she was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusing the breathalyzer.

Police say the driver was also issued tickets for leaving the scene of an accident, failing to transfer ownership, operating an unregistered vehicle and failure to produce a driver's licence.

The damaged vehicle was impounded and the woman was issued a suspension of driving privileges.

