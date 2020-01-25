State of emergency officially over in St. John's

After eight days, the state of emergency in St. John's came to an end Saturday morning.

The state of emergency was lifted at 6 a.m., allowing people out of their homes and businesses to open for the first time since a powerful blizzard hit eastern Newfoundland on Jan. 17.

Mayor Danny Breen says the city is continuing to work toward getting things back to normal.

"We now move into a transition where we get the city back to normal operations," Breen told CBC News.

"We have a lot of snow removal left to do."

Although the state of emergency is lifted, a 24-hour a day parking ban remains in place outside the city's designated downtown.

Everybody needs to be careful. - Danny Breen

Metrobus and GoBus are offering free rides until Feb. 7, encouraging people to leave their vehicles at home, although some delays are expected and several detours are in effect.

With the added hustle and bustle back on city streets, Breen said there is still much work to be done and advises the public to exercise caution.

"Everybody needs to be careful," Breen said.

"Everybody knows that they have to be responsible for each other, as we always are."

Downtown snow removal will continue today on Harbour Drive, New Gower Street, Water Street east of Prescott Street and Waterford Bridge Road, among other areas.