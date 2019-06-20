'A big strain on the system': Spike in dementia diagnoses expected by 2030

Dementia is a fatal, degenerative brain disease that eventually makes a person's ability to perform even everyday tasks impossible. (Robert Kneschke/Shutterstock)

Roseanne Leonard of Paradise, N.L., remembers the day her mother Elizabeth received her Alzheimer's diagnosis like it was yesterday. It was in late October 2011, and her mother was only 58.

"To get this diagnosis was really shocking to us and especially at such a young age," said Leonard.

The family decided to take care of Elizabeth at home, making husband Blair her primary caregiver.

"We rolled with that diagnosis with Mom as a family and we managed it and loved her and each other throughout it," said Leonard.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, making up 60 to 80 per cent of diagnoses, according to the Alzheimer Society.



Elizabeth Leonard died in 2016, five years after her diagnosis. Then, in 2020, fate dealt the family another blow when Elizabeth's husband, Blair, was diagnosed with dementia.

Aging population, growing concern

More and more families like the Leonards will be hit by a dementia diagnosis in the near future, according to Shirley Lucas, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Newfoundland and Labrador.



She says about 10,100 people in the province are affected by dementia. By 2030, it will be 14,500 — an increase of more than 40 per cent.



That estimate reflects numbers released by the World Health Organization in early September, which suggests the number of people with dementia worldwide will increase by 40 per cent by the end of the decade, from 55 million to 77 million.

To Lucas, the numbers are easily explained — age is the main risk factor for dementia, which primarily affects people 65 years and older, and N.L. has a rapidly aging population.



"We have the highest number of seniors in the population … so it's going to have some pretty significant impacts," said Lucas.

Roseanne Leonard says it is important to support caregivers. Both her mother Elizabeth and father Blair were diagnosed with dementia. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Dr. Roger Butler, a family doctor in St. John's specializing in geriatrics, says the projections for the province will prove challenging, especially with regard to the care setting.



"I'm scared at the numbers because they're overwhelming," said Butler.



"We'll almost effectively have to double the number of nursing home beds we currently have. So that model obviously can't be sustainable."



Butler says support systems for caregiver families like the Leonards need to be enhanced if more people are to take care of their family members within the next decade.









The provincial home dementia care program, developed by Butler in 2014, looks at ways of doing that.



"We got to change fundamentally our way of doing business. The way we're doing business now is … default programs to long-term care," said Butler.



"The default program has to be to age in place."



The program, which is now in its third year, has supported about 350 families and provided palliative care to 64 people to date.



"They aged in place and they died in their homes and they died with their families around them. And I think that's a wonderful gift," said Butler.

More support needed for caregivers