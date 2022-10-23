Stark and silent in the autumn light, this week's photo gallery

A fall morning sky captured above and below a weathered dock in Goose Bay, Labrador. (Submitted by Elvis Strangemore)

This week we received so many amazing images of the beauty of of crisp fall day, a darkening grey sky and muted evening sunlight.



Grab a sweater and something warm to drink, and in the meantime if you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

A rocky slope looks down towards trees huddled next to the shore on remote South Aulatsivik Island north of Nain. (Submitted by Carla Safrany)

A pair of foxes already (and always) wearing their fall colours in Cape Ray. (Submitted by Wayne Osmond)

An abandoned cabin near Seal Cove captured during a boating trip last week. (Submitted by Jeffrey Hann)

A pooch enjoys an early morning hike near Clarenville. (Submitted by Jennifer Roberts)

Fall colours and blue sky over Lark Harbour. All about to be swallowed in fog. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

John Russell and his dog enjoy the view in Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by John Russell)

Koda the dog enjoys seeing some dolphins in the Bay of Exploits. (Submitted by Paul Rose)

14-year-old Morgan of Cartwright took this photo of a pink and blue October sunrise over the trees near town. (Submitted by Morgan Elson)

A foggy morning on Pinchgut Lake (Submitted by Denna Newman)

