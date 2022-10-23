Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Stark and silent in the autumn light, this week's photo gallery

Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.

We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca

A fall morning sky captured above and below a weathered dock in Goose Bay, Labrador.
A fall morning sky captured above and below a weathered dock in Goose Bay, Labrador. (Submitted by Elvis Strangemore)

This week we received so many amazing images of the beauty of of crisp fall day, a darkening grey sky and muted evening sunlight.

Grab a sweater and something warm to drink, and in the meantime if you'd like to send in a photo, scroll to the bottom for directions.

A rocky slope looks down to trees huddled next to the shore on remote South Aulatsivik Island north of Nain.
A rocky slope looks down towards trees huddled next to the shore on remote South Aulatsivik Island north of Nain. (Submitted by Carla Safrany)
A pair of foxes sitting on a rock.
A pair of foxes already (and always) wearing their fall colours in Cape Ray. (Submitted by Wayne Osmond)
The ruins of a derelict old cabin collapse into the river at the edge of a tall forest.
An abandoned cabin near Seal Cove captured during a boating trip last week. (Submitted by Jeffrey Hann)
A dog walks through the woods on a damp fall morning.
A pooch enjoys an early morning hike near Clarenville. (Submitted by Jennifer Roberts)
Fog rolls in over Lark Harbour
Fall colours and blue sky over Lark Harbour. All about to be swallowed in fog. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)
A man and a dog sit on a mountain side over a river valley in Gros Morne
John Russell and his dog enjoy the view in Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by John Russell)
A dog stares from a boat at a passing pair of dolphins in the water.
Koda the dog enjoys seeing some dolphins in the Bay of Exploits. (Submitted by Paul Rose)
The sun rises over the trees on a cold morning in Cartwright
14-year-old Morgan of Cartwright took this photo of a pink and blue October sunrise over the trees near town. (Submitted by Morgan Elson)
Fog rolls in across the water toward a rocky beach
A foggy morning on Pinchgut Lake (Submitted by Denna Newman)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

