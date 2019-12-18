Staples staff who stopped scam are 'heroes,' says witness

A pair of staff at the Staples store in St. John's went above and beyond their job requirements when they stopped a man from sending cash to scammers posing as the Canada Revenue Agency, says a man who witnessed the interaction.

Vincent Kieley was at the Staples on Stavanger Drive on Dec. 9, sending emails on a computer at the store.

He was aware of a conversation with a customer and two associates going on for some time nearby, but when he heard the words "scam" and "CRA," his interest was piqued.

"I realized I was witnessing a theft in progress by scammers."

The reason he was targeted or the reason why he fell for it is because he was a good, upstanding, honest citizen. - Vincent Kieley

When he realized what was happening, Kieley said he started paying closer attention, as two staff — whom he simply calls Mel and Kevin — tried to dissuade the man from sending cash to people claiming to be from the CRA while also threatening jail time if he didn't pay them.

"The gentleman was distraught. They had a long time trying to convince him it was a scam," Kieley said.

"Mel and Kevin there, as far as I'm concerned, are heroes because what was in the envelope apparently was money and they were sharp enough to realize this didn't seem right, they Googled the phone number and found out reports of three scams reported."

Staples said in a statement to CBC News that they were "thrilled about the performance of their associates."

However, the company would not allow them to speak about their intervention that saved the man possibly thousands of dollars.

'He wanted to do the right thing'

CBC was also unable to track down the name of the man who narrowly avoided losing his cash to a scam, and therefore cannot verify if there is a police report on the incident.

Kieley said the man they helped was probably in his late 70s or early 80s.

"They had convinced him, but he was still distraught and, I guess, maybe embarrassed because he fell for it. You would be in an awful way when that happened to you," Kieley told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Staples said it is against company policy to let staff speak to media. (Rick Bowmer/Associated Press)

"He was thinking it was age and stuff like that, but Kevin had actually told him, 'Don't feel bad because it's you they targeted. I got a 24-year-old friend who fell for this scam.' He actually told him that, so obviously the elderly are probably easier to target, but anybody can fall for it, that's for sure."

Kieley spoke to the man afterward, reassuring him that the Staples associates were correct and there was, indeed, a scam where people would falsely claim to be from the CRA, and threaten criminal action if money wasn't sent to them.

"The reason he was targeted or the reason why he fell for it is because he was a good, upstanding, honest citizen. He wanted to do the right thing," Kieley said.

"He actually said, 'I wish I had those guys in a room,' and I think he said, 'with a baseball bat,'" Kieley added with a laugh.

'These are of course red flags'

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said people need to be on alert when it comes to scammers.

"I can say that CRA will not threaten jail or arrest in return for payment," said spokesman Const. James Cadigan.

"And when it comes to receiving calls for scams, you're getting calls for things such as iTunes cards and to send cash instalments by email to an unidentified source. These are of course red flags."

RNC Const. James Cadigan says the CRA would not threaten jail time for not sending cash. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

If contacted by someone you think to be a scammer, advise them that you will contact the organization they are claiming to be from in order to verify that they are legitimate.

Cadigan said you can also contact the local police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

"We ask that you do not share personal information over the phone to an unidentified source," said Cadigan. "It's about protecting private information."

In the meantime, Kieley said he hopes Kevin and Mel know how much good they did.

"I talked to Mel after and I don't think she realized what good she had done. She was like, she was just doing her job, you know? I don't think she appreciated the fact that what she had done saved this man — it could be his lifetime fortune, for all we know," said Kieley.

"It's unbelievable, what they did."

