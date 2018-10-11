Stantec closing its Corner Brook office, with 9 jobs lost

The closure of Stantec's Corner Brook office means the loss of nine well-paying jobs for the local economy, says the town's board of trade president, and a loss of specialized skills in the region.

"That's nine families that are not spending in this economy," said Keith Goulding, Greater Corner Brook Board of Trade president.

The decision isn't one that Stantec came by lightly, the company's Atlantic Canada regional leader told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

"We're consolidating some of our offices throughout Atlantic Canada," Hal Lewis said.

Stantec is an international professional engineering and design firm headquartered in Edmonton. According to its website, it has maintained an office in Corner Brook for more than 25 years.

It also has provincial offices in St. John's and Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Lewis said many of Stantec's Corner Brook clients were serviced out of those offices, and the demand is down for the geotechnical and environmental services the Corner Brook branch focused on.

"Although not an easy decision to make, it's one that we've come to."

Stantec helped construct Corner Brook's city hall. (CBC)

Possible relocations

A private company has the right to make the decision to close offices, Goulding said, but it's one that will have an impact in the community.

"As a representative of the board of trade, we can certainly understand a private business having to make a decision to close an office," he said.

"It's never something that one likes to face."

Even if it means leaving the area, Goulding said he hopes that Stantec employees are offered other work with the company.

"I hope that they're not going to be out work, you wouldn't want to see that," he said.

Of the nine employees, some were full time and some were seasonal, Lewis said. Despite the pending closure, some of those employees may remain with the company.

"We are in discussions with a number of those employees to see if there's any interest in relocating, and in some cases we already know that they're not interested," he said.

Stantec Tower in downtown Edmonton. Employees in Corner Brook may be able to move elsewhere in the company, their regional rep says. (CBC)

A 'brain drain'

But that loss of professionals from the region could mean something of a "brain drain effect" for Corner Brook and area, Goulding said, considering that the Stantec jobs are well-paid and require specialized skills.

It also means the shrinking of engineering work that was already limited in western Newfoundland.

"You never want to hear of one closing down because they had expertise that you could rely on," Goulding said.

It's also a loss for students in the environmental studies graduate program at Corner Brook's Grenfell Campus, Goulding said, and potential co-op and employment opportunities for those students.

Stantec has no plans at this time to downsize its other operations in the province, Lewis said, but the shutting down of the Corner Brook location got underway earlier in October.

"We have some clients that we're still servicing through the rest of this year," he said.

The company plans to complete the location's closing by the end of 2018.

With files from the Corner Brook Morning Show

