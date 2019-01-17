RNC officer fires gun during armed standoff, chief asks for outside investigation

A four-hour standoff between a man with a gun and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary just outside St. John's has prompted the chief of police to ask for an outside agency to investigate.

Police got a call around midnight Monday night from a home in Pouch Cove. The RNC's crisis negotiator, a member of RNC Police Dog Services and the RNC's Tactics and Rescue Unit were dispatched to the scene.

When officers tracked the man down in the area of Main Road, he was holding a firearm, according to a statement issued by RNC Chief Joe Boland late Monday afternoon.

"The man's actions constituted a threat to the safety of those in the area. An officer discharged his firearm but this action did not result in any physical injury to the man," reads the statement.

Non-life-threatening-injuries

An RNC officer then used a less-lethal type of force, though police don't say precisely what was used, and the man was taken into custody around 4 a.m., according to a media spokesperson.

He suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," according to Boland's statement, and was taken to the hospital first, and then to the city lockup.

He has been charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

Boland said he has asked the Department of Justice and Public Safety to "engage an external agency to conduct an investigation into this incident" because it involved an officer discharging their weapon.