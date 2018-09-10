Man in custody, after incident where police drew weapons at St. John's home
RNC had guns drawn, apparently negotiating with man through a basement window on Kennedy Road
A 25-year-old man is in custody after an incident at a house in St. John's that prompted police to draw their weapons.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was first called to Kennedy Road, off Topsail Road near Shoppers Drug Mart, around 6 a.m. Monday to a report of a disturbance.
"When officers arrived, the individual who was involved in the disturbance had left the residence. A short time later, we were called back after seeing information that the individual had returned," said RNC media spokesperson Const. Geoff Higdon.
Police, with guns drawn, appeared to be negotiating with a man through a basement window at a home on Kennedy Road.
Higdon said police "had information there was a weapon involved," but couldn't comment on if a weapon had been recovered.
Around 10 a.m., the guns were put down and medics were allowed to enter the home.
Shortly after that, a man, who lives at the house, was escorted by police out of the home and into an ambulance. He was not injured, but was taken to hospital as a precaution. Charges may follow, Higdon added.
"We were able to locate the individual inside the residence and he surrendered himself to police without incident," Higdon told reporters at the scene.
Fire trucks had been at the scene, too.
"We had received information of the possibility of a fire ... I don't believe there was one in the residence, but they were called as a precaution," Higdon said.
With files from Mark Quinn