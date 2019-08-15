Did you book with Stan Cook? It's probably a scam, says the former kayak guide

The real Stan Cook is standing up, after his website has been taken over by what appears to be an elaborate fake.

Cook and his son retired from their family kayaking business last year, but their website lives on — and Stan Cook Jr. says it's no longer under their control.

The former family business, renowned for decades as one of Newfoundland and Labrador's premier adventure tourism companies, is worried its name has been stolen for fraudulent purposes.

"I was told this could be something called cybersquatting, which was a new term for me," Cook Jr. told the St. John's Morning Show.

Cook's family business was one of the most well-known kayaking tour companies in the province before it shut down in 2018. (CBC)

Cybersquatting is when someone registers a domain using a well-known person or company for nefarious reasons. The intent is usually to sell the domain to the actual namesake to put an end to the situation.

When Cook Jr. went to check on the site recently, he realized he could no longer log into StanCook.ca but the website was still taking bookings.

CBC News has contacted the email address listed on the site, but hasn't heard back.

Broken English, real website

The domain expired sometime in the spring. In the past few weeks, Cook Jr. began getting texts and emails from people congratulating him for getting back into business and asking questions about bookings.

When he asked what they were talking about, he was told to check out his website.

"When I did, I gotta say, I was astounded," he said.

The domain StanCook.ca expired shortly after the family business ended operations. It was soon snapped up by somebody else, and is now offering bookings in Newfoundland. (StanCook.ca)

The site appears to be fully functional, using some of the same materials from the former Stan Cook page. Some of the text is new, however, and the wording reads like a bad translation.

"The adventure trail has been reserved just to explore the two most profound things in the region: Icebergs and Viking Whales," reads one section of the website.

There is, of course, no such thing as a Viking Whale.

"The site seems a bit wonky. It looks professional, but when you start reading down through it, I don't think it's somebody [with] English [as] their first language," Cook Jr. said.

The website claims the company is based in Ottawa, and offers tours across Canada. The actual company was based on the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland. (StanCook.ca)

The site says bookings can be made through an online portal, or by phone. No number is listed, however, and there's no link to any portal.

Cook Jr. said he hasn't heard from anyone who actually booked, but he's worried people wouldn't know how to contact him if they did get duped. The site only directs messages to the apparently fake Stan Cook.

Cook Jr. said he's exploring legal action, and looking into any way he can get control of the domain again.

"I can't say this is a nefarious thing but it's certainly disconcerting," he said. "Especially when my name, and my father's name is tied up in this."

