Stable Life hopes to resume equine therapy program, waiting on decision for provincial funding

Erin Gallant, director for Stable Life's shuttered Spirit Horse equine therapy program, is still hopeful her non-profit organization can resume its services despite closing due to lack of funding in late September.

On Sunday, the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's facility was open to the public to host the barn market, which includes vendors as well as pony rides.

Gallant said plans for the market had been in the works before they had to shutter the Spirit Horse program but it gained a new meaning afterwards.

"The push was on to do something for the public, to give people an opportunity to still be able to come out to the barn and visit, get a pony ride and also help us raise some funds at the same time," Gallant told CBC News.

Gallant said she's still waiting to hear back from the provincial government on Stable Life's application for $90,000 in funding.

"Sometimes, you know, no news is good news. We're hoping that the good things are gonna come through."

It takes around $150,000 a year to operate the facility, she said.

Fourteen vendors signed up to sell their wares in the Stable Life barn market, and that included a small fee of $30.

In the wake of the equine program being paused she said people are "devastated" but added people have also reached out to see how they can help. Some have donated money. A GoFundMe campaign has raised $2,500.

"I would say since we've announced the pause in services, we probably had about $5,000 come in. Still not enough to get us up and running again," she said, explaining that would cover the salary of one person for a month.

Still, Gallant said she's "cautiously optimistic" about being able to offer the equine program again, though it may look different, like adding a small fee for the service.

"But Stable Life and the Spirit Horse program will not die. I won't let it out of spite."

Parent urges government action

Michelle Tiller was also at the market on Sunday and voiced her frustration with the provincial government for not acting to support Stable Life.

"It's time for them to s--t or get off the pot," she said.

Tiller said she and her two children had started to avail of the program shortly before it had to stop but that it meant a lot.

"One of my children had a bad experience with [a] counsellor and refused to go back. And then we found out about this place and made an appointment and she just kind of clicked," said Tiller.

"She had four sessions and things shut down. And now we're back to having issues because she can't get the help that she needs."

Tiller said the government needs to take action in the health-care crisis, which includes access to therapy services.

"I've been on a wait list for over two years. My kids have been on a wait list with the Janeway Family Centre for over three years."

Still in demand

The program has been paused for weeks now but counsellor Lisa Loveless said 39 people have reached out to avail of the service. At the same time, people are struggling because they can't access the program.

"It's been quite heartbreaking to have the program paused because there are so many people who depend on this service, literally to keep them alive."

Her youngest client at Stable Life is five years old and the oldest are in their 70s, she said.

Like Gallant, Loveless is optimistic about the Spirit Horse program resuming but said it's also a waiting game while they try to obtain funding.

"I believe that [with] the number of people that we serve in a year and the testimonies of the clients that we help, we'll get through to someone."

Loveless said she used to work in a traditional therapy setting, sitting in an office with a couch, but since working with Stable Life she has seen how interacting with horses greatly helps her clients.

"The horse will actually mirror what the human is experiencing, which can be incredibly powerful," she said.

"So for example, if someone comes in feeling very anxious, you will see anxious behaviour from the horse and then they will connect and relate. And the results that I've seen have been incredible."

