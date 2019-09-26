As province gets stable credit ratings, finance minister says can't cut services for surplus

With a second credit rating agency giving the province a stable outlook Thursday but calling for government to cut spending, the finance minister says it's not that easy.

In a press release, DBRS confirmed Newfoundland and Labrador is at A (low) with all trends remaining stable, and said the government has "maintained its plan to balance the provincial budget by 2022-23."

Although it noted the fiscal and economic outlook are challenging, the government has "significantly reduced annual budget deficits and slowed the pace of debt growth."

That's with a budget shortfall of $577 million in 2019-20 without the renewed Atlantic Accord, "down from a peak shortfall of $2.2 billion in 2015-16."

Still, the agency said structural measures are needed to cut government spending.

"The same as a person sitting at home, their credit rating will determine what level of interest they'll pay when they get a mortgage or a car loan, our bond ratings, to a large degree, determine what level of interest we pay when we borrow money on behalf of the people of the province," said Finance Minister Tom Osborne on Thursday afternoon.

Can't sacrifice services: minister

Osborne said with DBRS and S&P giving the province stable credit ratings, and Moody's going down slightly, the province actually got better interest rates on borrowing than is it has in recent years and the province is in a "very good place" with lenders.

But that doesn't mean the province will immediately cut spending to reach the once-promised surplus in a couple of years, although Osborne said they're "still working towards returning to surplus."

"We won't sacrifice services in making decisions solely focused on our bond ratings. They are important, but we still have to provide the services that are important to the people of the province," he said.

Osborne said in the current Liberal minority government situation, it's even more important to make the right decisions for the people of the province and not political decisions.

"I won't risk getting back to surplus if it means closing hospitals where people need them. We're going to provide the services that people need, but at the same time we are focused on providing fiscal stability and ensuring that tomorrow looks brighter than yesterday."