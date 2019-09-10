Stabbing in downtown St. John's under investigation
Police in St. John's are investigating a stabbing that happened at a home in the downtown area overnight.
Officers were called to Barters Hill Place around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, they determined a person had been stabbed, and the suspect fled the scene.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Major Crime unit was called.
The suspect was found a short time later.
There's no word from police on the condition of the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.