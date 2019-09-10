Skip to Main Content
Stabbing in downtown St. John's under investigation
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Police in St. John's are investigating a stabbing that happened at a home in the downtown area overnight.

No information on condition of victim; suspect fled scene but was found a short time later

CBC News ·
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a person was stabbed at a home in the downtown area in the early hours Tuesday morning. (CBC)

Officers were called to Barters Hill Place around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they determined a person had been stabbed, and the suspect fled the scene.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Major Crime unit was called.

The suspect was found a short time later.

There's no word from police on the condition of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

