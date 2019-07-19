1 man in hospital, another in custody after stabbing on Empire Avenue

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has a man in custody after being called to a home on Empire Avenue twice Friday.

The second visit to the St. John's home — which is known to police — resulted in one man being taken to hospital due to a stabbing, and a second man being arrested.

An RNC spokesperson told CBC News officers, as well as an ambulance, were first called to a disturbance at 374 Empire Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Half a dozen squad cars had lined the street around mid-morning.

Police subsequently returned to the scene later Friday. At which time, one man was taken into custody and the other was taken to hospital.

The property has been subject to police raids in the past, with the latest happening in February when the RNC found pills and cash, valued at $7,000.

It was previously raided in 2016 and was the site of a fatal overdose in 2017.