St. John's parish delivers Christmas hampers and holiday cheer

Father Tony Bidgood says his St. Teresa's Parish congregation has been planning its Christmas hampers since September. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The congregation at St. Teresa's Parish in St. John's has been planning its Christmas hamper delivery day since September. On Wednesday, it finally got to kick things off and help those in need.

"Our small army of volunteers, about 50 people ... have been working since September making this happen inside to give people a warm, hospitable welcome to Christmas," said Father Tony Bidgood.

Over the past four months, the parish has been taking in turkey, vegetables, donated clothing, children's toys and hygiene products to give to those in need during the Christmas season.

Cartridges of eggs are also available at the parish — an item that is always in demand at food banks, but not always in supply.

The parish hall serves as the base of operations, allowing people to come in and get what they need — everything from shopping for Christmas toys to getting a hot breakfast using donated ingredients.

The congregation also accepted donated clothes, along with toys and hygiene products for hampers. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The initiative was organized by the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, an international voluntary organization within the Catholic Church. The St. John's chapter of the society operates out of St. Teresa's.

'Sadly, we're seeing more need'

Bidgood says the parish organized about 320 hampers last year — a number that has grown in 2019.

"Sadly, we're seeing more need," Bidgood said. "We had approximately 390 requests for Christmas hampers this year. We had some generous businesses and other organizations like nursing groups take on several families. So we've actually prepared somewhere in the neighbourhood of about 375 or 380 Christmas hampers."

Bidgood said the parish puts together the hampers during the season to give back to the community, allowing the congregation to help its neighbours during a time which can be troubling for some.

"This is what the gospel called us to do," Bidgood said. "It's not just about being in church on a Sunday, actually it's much more than that. It's about caring for your neighbour. It's trying to feed the hungry, look after the homeless, do what we can.

"It's truly Christmas in action."