Mount Pearl girls finish junior high basketball career undefeated

St. Peter's Junior High grade nine girls went 36 - 0 against their own age bracket in the past two seasons

As the St. Peter's Junior High Grade 9 girls' basketball team gets in one of their final practices before this weekend's upcoming tournament, assistant coach Kelly Sooley can't help but gush over the team's success.

"The growth for this group has been enormous," Sooley told CBC News.

"[It's] absolutely beautiful to see and beautiful to watch."

The Grade 9 girls began their junior high hoop careers during the peak of COVID-19.

Since they couldn't play in the gym, their coaches started finding outdoor places to play.

"The girls just wanted to play ball," Sooley said.

The St. Peter's Junior High Grade 9 girls' basketball team poses with the 2023 provincial banner. (Newfoundland Sports Photography)

When the girls could get back on the court during their Grade 8 season, they took home a provincial title.

The group did the same thing the following year, finishing off their career against their peers with 36 wins and zero losses.

The team has a roster of 14 players and eight of them will be playing for provincial teams over the summer.

One of them is 14-year-old Victoria Tuff, who, like many of the other girls, plays for a club team as well as at St. Peter's

"It's really important," she said.

"I'm at the gym four to five times a week and it makes me happy."

Teammates Victoria Tuff and Kylie Sooley pose on the court with one of their coaches, Kelly Sooley. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

They're close on the floor, and off it, with the players hanging out all the time.

Last weekend they played in the Grade 10 girls' provincials, losing in the semi-finals.

"We were right there with the best of the Grade 10s and we didn't really get challenged for the Grade 9 title," Sooley said.

This weekend they are entered to play in the girls' Grade 11 provincial division, taking on girls two years their senior.

"We went 36 and zero over our past couple years so we wanted to get a step up," Tuff said.

Next year, they'll all be heading to O'Donel High School, with their coaching staff quick to follow.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador