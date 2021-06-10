Gander school closed for 2nd day as COVID-19 investigation continues

St. Paul's Intermediate suspended its classes again Thursday for what the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says are "operational reasons" in the wake of a COVID-19 case connected to the Gander school.

The interruption is not due to any public health recommendation, stated a letter to parents from the NLESD tweeted out by St. Paul's Wednesday night. The letter promised an update Thursday to the situation.

St. Paul's first suspended classes on Wednesday, after a positive case was confirmed to be connected to the school community. A district official told CBC News so many staff members had been ordered to isolate while awaiting testing that the normal school day couldn't go ahead, although the building remained open with some staff working.

An update for tomorrow, Cardinals. Please stay safe and be kind to one another as we work our way through this. <a href="https://t.co/4pL0msfLuY">pic.twitter.com/4pL0msfLuY</a> —@SPICardinals

The region's medical officer of health, Dr. Monika Dutt, said there's no indication at the moment of wider transmission connected to the school as of Thursday morning.

Central Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing in Gander on Thursday at a temporary clinic set up at the Steele Community Centre. The health authority is asking anyone between the ages of 12 and 40, with or without symptoms, to be tested.

That age range is being targeted as older age groups are usually quicker to respond to calls for testing, said Dutt.

"It's to counter the fact that we know those are age groups that may not typically come out when we do broad community calls," she said

That testing runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no appointments needed.

On Wednesday, three new cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador to 53. One person was in hospital, in the Central Health region, and 151,796 people had been tested overall.

