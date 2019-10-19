Fire extensively damages historic Grand Falls-Windsor church

One of the oldest buildings in Grand Falls-Windsor was extensively damaged by fire Friday night.

Fire Chief Vince MacKenzie said fire crews responded to St. Matthew's Presbyterian Church on Church Road at 9:05 p.m. Friday and found heavy flames coming from inside.

MacKenzie said firefighters extinguished the blaze within an hour, but remained on the scene to put out hot spots.

He said the main structure of the church was saved, but there is extensive water and smoke damage to the interior.

Fire crews arrived to heavy fire inside the church Friday night. (Vince MacKenzie/Twitter)

St. Matthew's Church was built in 1910, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador Heritage Foundation.

MacKenzie said the church was locked and unoccupied when fire broke out, and there were no injuries.

An investigation by the fire commissioner's office is now underway.

