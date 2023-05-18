More than 100 temporary foreign workers from Mexico are waiting to work at the St. Mary's crab plant

More than 200 people hired to work at St. Mary's Bay Fisheries, a crab processing plant in St. Mary's, are stuck waiting for a stalemate between plant owners and crab harvesters to end. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

A year after the Town of St. Mary's threw a parade celebrating a new crab-processing licence for its fish plant, hundreds of workers — including more than 100 temporary foreign workers — are stuck in limbo.

St. Mary's Mayor Steve Ryan said Wednesday the ongoing stalemate between plant owners and crab harvesters has cast a dark cloud over the community.

"Everything's just stopped. It's a lull," he said.

According to Ryan, the plant employs more than 200 people.

Caught in the middle of the ongoing crab price dispute are more than 100 temporary workers from Mexico who came to Newfoundland and Labrador to work in the plant.

"Most of them are interested in sending money home to their families, and they're not getting to go to work," Ryan said. For the plant to operate at full capacity, he said, it needed to bring in workers from outside of the province.

The community is coming together to welcome the newcomers despite the interruption in the fishery, he said. Mexican flags are flying over the gas station, grocery store and a park.

He said the newcomers, in turn, organized a community cleanup to show their appreciation.

A rock and a hard place

Shelley Tobin is just one of the workers who has been playing the waiting game for the past month.

"I've been caught [between] a rock and a hard place," she said.

Shelley Tobin, a fish plant worker in St. Mary's, says she feels caught in the middle of the dispute between plant owners and crab harvesters. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Working at the crab plant would mean she no longer has to make the 117-kilometre drive to St. John's for work. But now, Tobin said she's trying to decide whether to wait out the stalemate — or leave St. Mary's and go back to St. John's.

She said she feels caught in the middle between the plant owners and the harvesters.

Her message for both sides in the dispute is pointed.

"Just reach a decision quickly and let us get to work," she said.

Smoke signals

A year ago, Ryan described the licence awarded to St. Mary's Bay Fisheries as "the biggest thing" to happen in the town in the past 43 years. The plant had been vacant for more than a decade.

"We're going to work from here on out. They're all going to earn an honest living," he said at the time.

A year later, the mayor says the continued shutdown is disheartening.

"Everything was ready to go. We put a lot of time and energy into this," he said.

St. Mary's Mayor Steve Ryan says exhaust coming from the crab plant could be a good sign. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Ryan said other businesses are also feeling the impact of the shutdown.

"The money's not there to spend," he said.

On Wednesday, exhaust could be seen coming from the fish plant — a positive sign, said Ryan.

"That's a good sight to see, that steam coming out of that building," he said.

The owners of the plant declined to comment.

