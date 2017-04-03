St. Lewis cries foul after nurses moved to address shortage in neighbouring town

A community on Labrador's south coast says the regional health authority has solved a nursing shortage in a neighbouring town — by causing one in their own.

Neil Chubbs of St. Lewis says he's frustrated that Labrador-Grenfell Health has moved two nurses from the town to work in Mary's Harbour, 60 kilometres away.

"All of a sudden, they pull our two nurses out of St. Lewis and sent them to Mary's Harbour and left us with nothing," said Chubbs.

St. Lewis residents haven't been told if it's a temporary or permanent change, he said.

On Nov. 29, while representatives of Labrador-Grenfell Health met with Mary's Harbour town council, residents held a demonstration to protest a years-long nursing shortage at the local clinic.

Chubbs said the fact that Mary's Harbour highlighted their problems shouldn't have led to St. Lewis losing their nurses. He said he's speaking up because their elected officials aren't doing enough.

"If our politicians was fighting this tooth and nail, I wouldn't have to be on the radio," Chubbs said. "But to hell with it now. My health and my parents' health and my children's health is more important than anything here this morning.… Everybody is pissed off."

St. Lewis town council is asking residents to share their concerns with the town clerk. Chubbs said he fears health care in the town is already suffering and will get worse, noting a neighbour called his daughter home to provide palliative care because the Mary's Harbour nurses aren't able to go back and forth between the two communities.

Chubbs said he was eventually taken to Forteau for palliative care and died not long after.

"This is going to happen more frequently because it's getting worse and worse all the time," Chubbs said. "When it comes to health care, it's terrible. Terrible. I don't know what we're going to do."

Health authority CEO says shortage a national problem

Labrador-Grenfell Health CEO Heather Brown acknowledged Wednesday that access to consistent health care providers is important but said there are nursing shortages in community clinics along the south and north coast, and across Canada.

"Turnover is not a Mary's Harbour or a St. Lewis issue. It's actually an issue right throughout our region. But we are doing a lot of work. We're working with the provincial government as well as the Registered Nurses' Union to look at strategies," Brown said.

Brown said the health authority is looking at incentives for recruitment and retention and has hired a strategist to target nurses specifically.

