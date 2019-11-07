Free rides, shorter waits: St. John's releases road map for public transit

St. John's has released it's new transit review, which recommends that Metrobus take certain steps to better serve youth. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Free rides for children under 12, trying to implement the failed U-Pass system for university students, and changing routes were sme of the key recommendations of a public transit review commissioned by the City of St. John's.

A report released Wednesday on problems with the city's public transit — Metrobus and GoBus — offered several ways to improve ridership.

"Travel behaviours will not change unless Metrobus provides a service that is more convenient and reduces travel time," said the report by Canadian firm Dillon Consulting.

Although it noted Metrobus has seen 10 per cent more riders from 2018 to 2019, it still had a lot to say about how to make that number higher.

Some highlights of the review include:

Developing a transit outreach program for youth.

Implementing a student pass program.

Free rides for students under the age of 12.

Targeting high school and post-secondary students.

Continuing the discussion with Memorial about a U-Pass system.

Investing in a frequent transit network of routes that connect key destinations.

A low income fare pilot program.

Waiting too long for the bus

Judy Powell, general manager of Metrobus, said that "many routes" have hour-long wait times, although the core routes have shorter waits.

"That's not attractive to people wanting to use it as [their] main source of transportation."

She said she recognizes that St. John's has a car-oriented culture, and that change is needed on that front. Powell agreed with the report that starting with youth is a way of addressing that.

Judy Powell, the general manager of Metrobus, says there are fewer high school students on buses these days than there were a decade ago. (CBC)

"We don't see the same number of high school students on the buses that we did 10 and 20 years ago. How do we reverse that trend? How do we make it attractive? One of the recommendations is a discounted bus program, whether it is a 50 percent discount or free," she said.

"It is about putting the pass in their hands and getting them to think about their choice of travel, and getting them used to the bus — that this is a legitimate form of transportation."

Powell said that a Metrobus subcommittee will now go over the recommendations and decide how to proceed, starting with changes that will affect the upcoming 2020 budget.

"All the rest will be in a future budget year."

'More robust'

Jennifer Crowe is the chair of Happy City St. John's, a nonprofit that helps citizens inform city planning.

She said that the report's recommendations surrounding youth riders are a good thing.

"If you look at the City of Kingston, they implemented a really successful program for students in Grade 9 to Grade 12. So they implemented a free bus pass system for those students. They saw ridership increase among that population from 30,000 to 600,000. So that's really significant."

Jen Crowe is chair for Happy City St. John's, and says that more can be done to connect the Northeast Avalon through public transit. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Crowe said that the report could have looked more at transit between different regions in the province.

"If we're ensuring that a transit system is serving people in the City of St. John's, we need to ensure that it's also serving people who are just outside of St. John's who are in Mount Pearl, Paradise, C.B.S., etc.," she said.

"I think Happy City in general is hearing from citizens that they would like something that's more robust, that ensures that if they have friends who live out in C.B.S. they can actually get out there using regional transit."

