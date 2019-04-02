Why a stronger transit system is getting this bus advocate's vote in the St. John's election
The head of the Essential Transit Association want voters in St. John's to cast a ballot for better bussing
If you've ever tried to get around St. John's without a car, then you'll know why bus advocate David Brake started the Essential Transit Association.
With a municipal election just around the corner, Brake says voters should support candidates who will improve the Metrobus system. But he also says that bussing is in the same lane as issues like sidewalk snow clearing, and they all have to be tackled together.
CBC teamed up with Happy City St. John's to explore some of the big issues in the St. John's municipal election, in a series called, "What's Your Issue?"
In the third and final instalment, Brake explains why transit should be the next city council's top priority.
Want to see more? In Part 1 of "What's Your Issue?" urban planner Justin Lee takes on property taxes.
In Part 2, former city councillor Hope Jamieson picked affordable housing as her top election issue.
