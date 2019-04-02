Skip to Main Content
Why a stronger transit system is getting this bus advocate's vote in the St. John's election

If you've ever tried to get around St. John's without a car, then you'll know why David Brake started the Essential Transit Association. With a municipal election just around the corner, Brake says that how to improve the Metrobus system should be the ballot question for voters.

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·

What's your issue? Transit and the St. John's municipal election

11 hours ago
2:26
If you've ever tried to get around St. John's without a car, then you'll know why bus advocate David Brake started the Essential Transit Association.

With a municipal election just around the corner, Brake says voters should support candidates who will improve the Metrobus system. But he also says that bussing is in the same lane as issues like sidewalk snow clearing, and they all have to be tackled together.

CBC teamed up with Happy City St. John's to explore some of the big issues in the St. John's municipal election, in a series called, "What's Your Issue?"

In the third and final instalment, Brake explains why transit should be the next city council's top priority. 

Want to see more? In Part 1 of "What's Your Issue?" urban planner Justin Lee takes on property taxes.

In Part 2, former city councillor Hope Jamieson picked affordable housing as her top election issue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

