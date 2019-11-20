'General confusion' over lack of clear mandate for St. John's Sports & Entertainment: report

Coming up with a clear and concise mandate that will last through changing boards of directors or city councils is key in making St. John's Sports & Entertainment a functioning entity, according to a commissioned report, but won't solve the operating cost problem.

The City of St. John's commissioned a report, released Wednesday, from consulting firm KPMG to prepare a jurisdictional comparison for St. John's Sports & Entertainment Ltd., the organization that runs Mile One Centre and the St. John's Convention Centre.

The report concludes there is "a lack of a clear written mandate" to guide decisions and strategic planning for the direction of the organization, which was incorporated in 1997.

But since then, the operations have been modified by various boards and the interests of city councillors, while lacking a "concise relevant mandate throughout its operating history."

Without that clear direction, the organization has been "without a compass to navigate strategic operating decisions," the report states.

That lack of strategy is "exacerbated by the organization's lack of a short-term and long-term business plan," the report said, adding that a "laser-focused business plan would provide a guide" for all strategic operational decision to be weighed against.

St. John's Sports & Entertainment operates the St. John's Convention Centre and Mile One Centre in downtown St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The nature of the high fixed-cost structure — an estimated $5.9 million, or 64 per cent, of St. John's Sports & Entertainment's operation expenses, is fixed — means profitability is contingent on how much the facilities are used, and every single event counts.

Compared with similarly sized venues in also comparable cities, it's a familiar struggle, KPMG said.

There are options, including status quo management, third-party management, or a hybrid of the two, as well as long-term leasing, or divestiture, says the report.

A modified status quo option would mean St. John's Sports & Entertainment continues to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the city, with its own management and board of directors, but the city would need to continue to subsidize its operations and provide capital funding.

Under the long-term lease option, the city would relinquish the organization for a period of time for the private sector to operate as the operator saw fit, under city restrictions. The city may still be required to contribute to capital improvements, since it would retain long-term ownership.

Third-party management would see the facilities farmed out to others for a fixed period of time. The city would lose direct control of the organization's operations, but it could result in more use of the facilities.

Divestiture would see the city have minimal ongoing involvement with the organization and its facilities, and the private sector would operate them as they see fit. The city would get rid of its ongoing financial commitments to the organization and get the one-time sales money, since it would lose its ownership of one, or both, Mile One and the Convention Centre.

Geographical problem unique to St. John's

However, those four privatization options would be further complicated by a 10-year lease agreement reached between the city and the St. John's Edge and Newfoundland Growlers in September.

"To date, we are not aware of any municipally owned medium or large-capacity arena or primary convention centre facility having been sold (or leased long term) in Canada," the report states.

The unique geographical location of St. John's also presents specific marketing challenges for the organization, the report adds.

The Newfoundland Growlers are one of the regular users of Mile One Centre. (Newfoundland Growlers/Facebook)

"Not only does the location present a potential obstacle to convention delegates and event goers, it also presents a logistical obstacle for travelling acts and exhibitors who often transport required equipment by ground," the report states.

No matter which option is pursued by the city, the report said the current lack of a clear mandate and performance measurements "has resulted in general confusion and mild friction between the city, the SJSEL board of directors and SJSEL management," the report states in the conclusions.

It will need to be clarified what business operations the organization should be engaged in, the level of subsidy that it should receive from the city, and key performance indicators against which to measure success.

Once that mandate is established, the city can look at evaluating potential operating models, the KPMG report said.

