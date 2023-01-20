Environment Canada now calling for 30-45 cm of snow for Avalon Peninsula

Environment Canada has upgraded its forecast for St. John's and the eastern side of the Avalon Peninsula, now calling for as much as 45 cm of snow this weekend.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate late Friday, with northeasterly gusts reaching 70 km/hr and heavy snow falling. The snowfall is expected to ease on Saturday morning before picking up again in the afternoon.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the winter storm warning reads. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Meanwhile, on the northern and southwestern parts of the Avalon, predicted snowfall amounts ranging between 15 and 30 cm with similar wind speeds and timelines.

This comes after a near-miss with a winter storm last week. Initial forecasts suggested Avalon Peninsula was going to get more than 25 cm of snow, but after it was downgraded several times, only around 10 cm fell in the capital city.

