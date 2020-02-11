St. John's residents not impressed with sidewalk snow clearing, says city survey

Over 1000 St. John's residents took part in the city's sidewalk snow clearing survey, highlight issues with timeliness, ice control and sidewalk connectivity. (CBC)

More needs to be done to make sure the city's sidewalks are clear this winter, according to a public survey that polled 1000 St. John's residents.

The findings of the survey, released on the Engage St. John's website, shows poor ratings across the board when it comes to how quickly sidewalks are cleared, ice control and salting, consistency and how well sidewalks are connected to one another.

Councillor Ian Froude said the survey was conducted to help answer some of the key questions council had about sidewalk clearing.

"We wanted to get a sense of the level of support for investment in changes in the way sidewalks and snow clearing is done now," Froude told CBC Radio's On The Go Tuesday.



"Secondly we wanted to figure out what the expectations were for timelines of clearing…Residents have been very clear they're unhappy with those, and I understand completely."

Froude said some of the most telling information comes from how both residents and business owners rate sidewalk clearing.



Those who took the survey rated the importance of sidewalk clearing at an average 8.9 out of 10, but graded the quality of clearing at 3.6 out of 10.

"Residents were pretty clear in their feedback…So there's a clear gap there."

Froude said small changes and investments have been made to help sidewalk clearing in the past, but bigger changes may need to be made moving forward.

"It's been apparent for a number of years that we've needed to improve, and we've made some investments and modifications over the past two or three seasons to try and bridge that divide, from the quality that people desire and need, and the quality that they're seeing," he said.

Councillor Ian Froude said the city will be having detailed conversations ater hearing from residents. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"We've done a lot of smaller changes, but what may be necessary going forward is substantial changes in how this program is administered."

According to the survey, the public was concerned about ice removal on sidewalks, and the changes to mobility that happen as a result of poor sidewalk de-icing.

The survey said 57 per cent of participants limit their outdoor activity due to sidewalk conditions, while 71 per cent of people said they avoid sidewalks all together by walking in the street.

Froude said ice is a yearly concern for council, and they have purchased new sidewalk plows to help combat the issue in recent months.

"We don't do a good enough job [de]icing our sidewalks, and one of the reasons for that is our equipment doesn't have, didn't have, salting capabilities," he said. "Our equipment has to be versatile for the climate we have, to ensure that these sidewalks are safe for people."

Snow clearing budget challenged

While the city is looking to make smarter investments to help meet the public's expectations, Froude said impact to the province's snow clearing budget thanks to the pandemic and January's record blizzard presents challenges.

"We have extremely constrained fiscal circumstances in a good year, let alone in this situation," he said. "There's two layers to it, there could be a shifting of resources within the existing city budget to increase it for sidewalk snow clearing. That of course means that it's not being spent on something else, so that's a difficult choice to make."

January's record blizzard took a large chunk out of the city's snow clearing budget. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Froude said the city is thinking of ways to help commuters travel the sidewalks this winter. For example, he said the city turned crosswalk buttons off due to the pandemic. He said they may continue to keep them off so that the challenge of reaching a snow covered button doesn't present itself.

Support for more snow clearing services could also come directly from taxpayers, as 70 per cent of participants said they would support paying $25 or less per property in taxes to better support sidewalk snow clearing.