St. John's is on ice: See the city's harbour packed with sea ice for the first time in 6 years
According to the Canadian Coast Guard, Wednesday was the first time icebreaker vessels had to work in the Narrows since March 31, 2017.
Sea ice hasn't been seen in St. John's since 2017
Residents of St. John's woke up to an unusual sight in the harbour earlier this week: the blue of the Atlantic Ocean and the Narrows filled in with sheets of white.
A layer of sea ice moved into the harbour Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, fuelled by an east-southeasterly wind, according to CBC N.L. meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler.
CBC N.L. producer Mike Rossiter captured photos from the harbour while enjoying the sight. Have a look in the photo gallery above.
