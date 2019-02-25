All St. John's-area schools closing in the afternoon, many western schools closed for day

Winds gusting over 100 kilometres an hour across Newfoundland are expected to cause whiteout conditions, prompting schools to close on Monday.

The call was made around 6 a.m. to close 19 schools on the west coast for the entire day. All schools in the St. John's region and many others on the Avalon Peninsula will open in the morning, but will close before the inclement weather begins in the afternoon. Schools along the south coast are also closed for the morning or closing early.

"It's quite a nasty little one moving through, lots of strong winds and lots of snow coming through," said meteorologist Wanda Batten, with the Gander weather office.

The west coast will see the strongest winds, paired with between five and 10 centimetres of snow.

"It's going to be quite nasty in those areas — a pretty good brunt of snow coming as well as really strong winds," Batten said. "It's quite remarkable the winds we have forecast. We actually have 170 forecast for the Wreckhouse area today. That's pretty abnormal."

In anticipation of high winds, Marine Atlantic has cancelled all ferry crossings between Port aux Basque and Sydney for the morning and afternoon.

On the east coast, high winds with gusts of 100-plus will whip through communities as far north as Twillingate.

Snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are expected across the island, except the Northern Peninsula where slightly less is expected.

"The good news is it's short-lived and everything should be moving out by this evening," Batten said.

By 8 p.m., winds are expected to drop to between 30 and 50 kilometres an hour.