Firefighters union worried budget cuts will affect safety in St. John's region

Ninety minutes after firefighters in St. John's found out budget cuts would take one of their two ladder trucks off the road, the department used both trucks to respond to separate fire calls.

That's according to Craig Smith, president of the local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters, and a firefighter with the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

The union says the city's decision to reduce the minimum staffing level from 39 to 37 will make it impossible for them to staff a second ladder truck, used primarily for rescuing people from burning buildings.

That will leave one ladder truck in downtown St. John's to serve the entire region — St. John's, Mount Pearl, Paradise, Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove, and sometimes Conception Bay South.

"It's important enough to save your life, and I don't know how much clearer we can be with that," Smith told the St. John's Morning Show.

According to the city, it's not so simple.

The City of St. John's says it is committed to public safety and isn't reducing daily staffing levels at the fire department, just lowering the limit for calling in backfill. (CBC)

Staffing levels are currently set at 44, leaving room for five people to call in sick before reaching the daily minimum of 39. If it dips to 37, Smith said there won't be enough firefighters to fill the seats in all the trucks.

In a series of posts on social media, the City of St. John's says it's not reducing daily staffing levels below 44. It's just not calling in replacements until the department is down to 37 staff members, instead of 39.

Mayor Danny Breen is expected to speak to media about the issue on Thursday.

Smith said either way, that still leaves the complement of firefighters short of being able to staff the city's secondary ladder truck on days when staffing is low.

He said the union was not consulted on the cuts, but credited chief Sherry Colford for asking the union's input on where they could trim costs.

Smith said other areas, like overtime, overspending and oversupplying stations, were other places the city could have searched.

