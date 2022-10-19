St. John's has a new pump track — and it's absolutely on wheels
There’s a new way to go around — and around and up and down — Quidi Vidi Lake.
Riders excited about the new loop, say it will grow biking community
The City of St. John's and the Avalon Mountain Bike Association officially opened a pump track on The Boulevard side of the pond on Tuesday.
The track, located near the dog park, is a continuous loop of berms and mini-hills.
Almost anyone on non-motorized wheels can use it — bike riders, skateboarders, wheelchair users, Rollerbladers and scooter riders.
Take a look at the video above to see the pump track in action, hear reaction to the opening and learn more about how to ride it.
The project cost about $435,000 with money coming from the City of St. John's, the mountain bike association, a donation from Canary Cycles and a grant from the province.
