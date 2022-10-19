St. John's has a new pump track — and it's absolutely on wheels

Check out the new pump track at Quidi Vidi Lake. Riders of all kinds were whipping around it at the track’s official opening on Tuesday.

There's a new way to go around — and around and up and down — Quidi Vidi Lake.

The City of St. John's and the Avalon Mountain Bike Association officially opened a pump track on The Boulevard side of the pond on Tuesday.

The track, located near the dog park, is a continuous loop of berms and mini-hills.

Almost anyone on non-motorized wheels can use it — bike riders, skateboarders, wheelchair users, Rollerbladers and scooter riders.

Take a look at the video above to see the pump track in action, hear reaction to the opening and learn more about how to ride it.

The project cost about $435,000 with money coming from the City of St. John's, the mountain bike association, a donation from Canary Cycles and a grant from the province.

