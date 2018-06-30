St. John's protesters call for 'urgent change' to U.S. family separation policy

When Mieraf Mezgebo learned that parents were being separated from their children at the United States border, tears came to her eyes.

"I was crying. I was really frustrated, I was feeling bad," she said.

She addressed a crowd of around 50 people at a rally protesting the Trump administration's border policy and the practice of separating children from their parents on Saturday in St. John's.

Although Trump signed an executive order to stop migrant children from being separated from their parents this past week, more than 2,000 of them still remain in custody, and some are thousands of miles away from their families.

Eritrean immigrant Mieraf Mezgebo, pictured here with her children, wants to see the Canadian government increase pressure on the United States to end their family separation policy. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The news hit close to home for Mezgebo because she's gone through a similar situation with her own family.

Originally from Eritrea, she spent six years in an Ethiopian refugee camp before arriving in Canada in July of 2015.

And like many of the migrants who came to the United States from countries in Central America, Mezgebo arrived in Ethiopia after being forced to flee her home country.

"It took me 18 hours to cross the border. I was walking, carrying my son, and I was with my husband," she said.

But in her situation, no parents were separated from their children when they entered the refugee camp.

"We were staying with our kids, no one separate us, it was safe for family over there."

Calling for government action

The rally was organized by March On St. John's, a group led by writer Elisabeth de Mariaffi and lawyer Lynn Moore. It sprung up in the wake of the Women's March in 2017.

"I'm a child of refugees. My mother's family was in a refugee camp for 18 months in Austria after World War II," said de Mariaffi.

"I can't imagine what it would be like to be separated from your children, I can't imagine what it would be like to feel like you lost your child forever, which is how these parents feel."

Elisabeth de Mariaffi wants the Trudeau government to do more to condemn Trump's border policy. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Both organizers are calling for the Canadian government to condemn the Trump administration's policy and to change the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA).

The agreement requires anyone seeking refugee or asylum status to seek protection in the first safe country they arrive in.

De Mariaffi and Moore believe that the United States is no longer a safe country for those seeking help.

They want to see those who land in the United States be able to continue on and seek status if they make it to Canada.

"We are hoping that the prime minister will rethink that agreement and exclude Canada from it," said Moore.

For Mezgebo, she just wants others to have the same opportunity she did.

"I want urgent change. To reunite [them] with their family as soon as possible," she said.