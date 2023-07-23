St. John's Pride parade a beacon of hope in the face of adversity, say parade-goers

Allison Sears, left, and Alexander Verge marched together in annual St. John's Pride parade. Verge is transgender, and says he’s proud to be part of a community that is accepting of diversity. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Kevin Eich says he's had to defend his love for his husband, Vince Saieva, throughout their 15-year relationship.

It's likely a shared experience for many in the LGBTQ+ community, he says, where people are put in a position where they have to justify who they are and why they love a certain way.

So when hundreds of people outwardly show their support, he says it helps put his mind, and likely those of many others, at ease.

"It's made me fall in love with St. John's even deeper than I have in years past," says Eich, who has family in St. John's and currently lives with his husband in New York.

Kevin Eich, left, and Vince Saieva live in New York and are visiting Eich's family in St. John's. The two say the parade made them fall in love with the city again. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

"We know that Newfoundlanders have huge hearts, which is why we keep coming back."

A sea of rainbow flooded downtown St. John's Sunday afternoon for the city's annual Pride parade. Despite the humid summer heat, hundreds marched from St. John's City Hall to Bannerman Park.

"The town and the city, it's usually much more quiet," says Eich. "Seeing these crowds all united with one theme, the theme of showing pride and support, that's what's so special."

'Smiling from ear to ear'

The Pride parade ends two weeks of festivities coordinated by St. John's Pride.

Emil Francis says events like the parade are born out of protest, as people come together to advocate for LGBTQ+ acceptance and liberation through being visibly and "unapologetically queer."

Emil Francis says events like the parade are born out of protest, as people come together to advocate for LGBTQ+ acceptance and liberation through being visibly and “unapologetically queer.” (Jessica Singer/CBC)

"It's incredibly moving to know that at the end of the day, love will always win, the light will always persevere, and we're not going anywhere," says Francis, who is also a drag queen known as Meryl Strip.

Alexander Verge says he's proud to be part of a community that is accepting of diversity. He says it's disheartening to hear about instances of hate — seeing hundreds of people come together for the Pride parade is a sign that things may be "on the right track."

"Smiling from ear to ear, goosebumps," says Verge, who is transgender. "It's just great to see everybody, because there is so much negativity lately, and it's just nice to see so many people in one spot celebrating pride."

Despite the humid summer heat, hundreds marched in the parade on Sunday. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Francis says that Pride is about liberation, and fostering a community where everyone can celebrate being themselves. He says he's proud to be surrounded by people that allow him to be his authentic self.

For those who may not have the same support system, he encourages them to not give up hope just yet.

"Don't be afraid to explore. Things might suck for a little bit, but they will get better," he says.

"You will find people who see you and value you and recognize you for exactly who you are. Sometimes you just have to keep looking."

