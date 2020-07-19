St. John's Pride holds virtual parade

The theme of 2020 St. John's Pride events is 'a celebration from isolation.' St. John's Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary and MP Seamus O'Regan carried the Pride banner down Water Street. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

It wasn't the loud, lively and colourful Pride parade of years gone by, but this year, St. John's Pride marked the culmination of 10 days of events with a small, mostly virtual event.

The theme of this year's celebration was "a celebration from isolation."

Greg Noseworthy, St. John's Pride's co-chair internal, says the group didn't want lose the tradition of hosting a parade, which thousands normally attend.

"Typically we would do a parade, that's the traditional thing that's done, but of course, COVID-19 as we've all heard, time and time again, has put a damper on that," said Noseworthy.

"So we're doing a walk instead, a socially distant walk."

Federal cabinet Minister Seamus O'Regan and St John's Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary joined the St. John's Pride board, carried a banner and wore pride flag masks, with the walk streamed live on Facebook.

The group of 10 people marched across pride and trans flags painted on the crosswalk outside St. John's City Hall before walking through the downtown.

"It's a different route this year," said Noseworthy, "and were going to go down the Water Street mall for everybody to see, and to show their support and to make it known we're still active."

Greg Noseworthy says St. John's Pride is planning to hold more virtual or physically distant Pride events throughout the year. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

The group received cheers and applause as they walked past people sitting outside on decks on Water Street.

"I think the key thing is, we're trying to make sure that we're here, we're still accessible, we're still active in the community and that's the important thing," said Noseworthy.

He said from July 10 to 19, the St. John's Pride held a legal clinic, events with the drag community and a concert series, with local, national and international acts.

Noseworthy said while people couldn't gather at Pride events like they normally would, the virtual events opened up the celebration to more people across the province.

"I think that some people, that normally wouldn't be able to come to St. John's … are able to take part in some of these things, and people across the island are able to take part in these things, so it makes it more tangible for people around the province," he said.

Noseworthy said they are planning to hold more virtual or physically distant Pride events throughout the year, to stay as active as possible.

